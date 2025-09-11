The B Foundation’s Believe Week Shines Light for Families Fighting Cancer

BELDING, Mich. — What began in 2011 as a small fundraiser with hopes of selling just 500 shirts has transformed into one of Belding’s most powerful community traditions.

The B Foundation was born out of a vision to esnure that support for families affected by cancer stayed local. From the very first Believe Week, the community rallied beyond expectations, and fifteen years later, the nonprofit has surpassed $1 million raised, providing financial assistance to more than 500 families and awarding scholarships to future healthcare workers.

At the heart of the effort is Believe Week, held every October. All home sporting events during the week are turned into “pink games,” creating a wave of support across the community. The highlight comes with the 5K Glow Run/Walk, which kicks off after the Friday night football game. Participants meet at Candlestone Resort before gathering on the football field, glowing in neon gear and pink attire. The run has welcomed everyone from infants in strollers to 90-year-olds, as well as families who set the event as their goal for the year. For some, completing the Glow Run is a milestone in their personal journey with cancer.

Believe Week is more than a fundraiser; it’s a celebration of resilience and unity. Each event showcases the community’s commitment to helping neighbors in need, while also creating memorable experiences that bring people together.

In addition to Believe Week, The B Foundation hosts a Spring Gala every May, another major fundraiser that strengthens its mission. The organization is entirely volunteer-run, ensuring that every dollar raised stays in Belding to directly support local families.

Community members are encouraged to learn more, get involved, or sign up for upcoming events by visiting thebfoundation.org

