The Accidentals tour West Michigan to promote new "Cover Art" album

NPR calls The Accidentals "among the most emotionally compelling songwriters of our time." Texas Lifestyle Magazine chose them as the band to see at Austin City Limits, South By Southwest, and for good reason!

The Accidentals released three new albums in one year, and the all-female band is now celebrating the release of another new album, "Cover Art," by touring around Michigan and beyond.

Fox 17 Morning Mix had the chance to sit down with the band via Zoom while they're touring to talk about the new album, and what else is in store for the Michigan natives.

While the Grand Rapids show for April 24 is sold out, there are still tickets available for their Kalamazoo show on April 26 at Bell's Back Room.

Learn more about their new music and where to see them perform next at theaccidentalsmusic.com.