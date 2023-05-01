'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee' comes to the Circle Theatre stage

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Grab a D-I-C-T-I-O-N-A-R-Y and welcome to the Spelling Bee! This heartfelt Tony-Award winning musical is going to be performer at the Circle Theatre throughout the month of May.

It follows a group of wonderfully unique and impassioned adolescents as they compete for the bee championship. 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee' is a joyful night of comedy and quirk that celebrates the pursuit of victory and the gift of being true to oneself.

Actors Nate Reynolds and Braden Bacon joined FOX 17 Morning Mix to share their experience with the show, and what audiences can expect on stage.

'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee' at Circle Theatre will be performed on May 4-6, 10-14, and 17-20. All shows will be at 7:30pm with the exception of the May 14 show, which will be at 3pm.

Tickets cost $30 - $34 and can be purchased at circletheatre.orgor call (616) 456-6656.

Circle Theatre is located at 1703 Robinson Rd SE in Grand Rapids.