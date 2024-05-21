Watch Now
The 100, Michigan’s largest competition for entrepreneurs, opens registration

“The 100” aims to knock down barriers to launching a business by providing $520,000 in no-strings-attached grants for 100 entrepreneurs.
Posted at 12:14 PM, May 21, 2024
Have an amazing idea for a business, but need the funding to help get that idea off the ground? The 100, Start Garden’s open contest for startups to receive loans for their business, is back for a sixth year.

The event is believed to be the largest open business competition in the state with 100 recipients being funded.

People record and submit a 100-second video explaining their idea to 100.startgarden.com. Submissions are accepted until July 8. Participants must be 14 years or older.

Then following submissions, 100 finalists will be chosen to receive $1,000 each to prepare for Demo Day, no strings attached.

The winners will be announced at Start Garden’s Demo Day event on Wednesday, September 18, at Calder Plaza. At Demo Day, ten winners receive another $20,000 to help their business take off.

A separate high school category for students under 18 awards $1,000 to 5 finalists selected to compete and an additional $5,000 to a winner chosen on Demo Day

