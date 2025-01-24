Textile Exploration Days teach people new skills in the fiber arts

Winter is the perfect time to get cozy inside and learn a new skill. The Woodland Weavers and Spinners Guild wants to teach people skills in the fiber arts during Textile Exploration Days on February 1.

There are over a dozen classes taught by members of the Weavers and Spinners Guild. These 90 minute hands-on classes will teach crafting skills in weaving, braiding, spinning, and felting.

Classes start at $10 a person and will take place at Donnelly Center at Aquinas College. There are very few spots left in these classes, however there are waitlists available.

Learn more about future events and classes by going to wwas.info.

