"Ten for All" on May 17 & 18 showcases 10-minute plays written by MI playwrights

Back for its fourth year, the Ten For All Festival from the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre will present short plays written by West Michigan playwrights.

The event will present original world premiere 10-minute plays. Plays are anonymously read and scored, and the top semi-finalist scripts in each category are read live on stage.

The finalist plays are then fully produced, staged, and performed during the premiere event, and audience members vote to give one playwright the coveted “Audience Choice” Award.

Final performances will take place on May 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. at the Spectrum Theatre.

Purchase tickets and learn more about this event at grct.org.