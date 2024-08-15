Watch Now
Temptations of Grand Haven celebrates 40th anniversary

Come to Temptations on August 17 to try a custom flavor of ice cream, The Boardwalk, to celebrate 40 years of service.
Temptations in Grand Haven is celebrating 40 years of scooping delicious ice cream.

To celebrate the occasion, Temptations has rolled out a special, one-of-a-kind flavor, The Boardwalk. It features their award-winning vanilla ice cream, filled with swirls of creamy peanut butter, local Fortino’s peanuts, and mini chocolate-covered pretzels.

40 percent of all Boardwalk cone sales will benefit The Boardwalk fund.

Over the last decade, fundraising has raised private funds to preserve and restore the boardwalk. Fundraising is focused on replacing the assets needed for current repairs so that endowment funds will be available for future repairs.

Join the 40th Birthday Celebration of Temptations in Grand Haven on August 17 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Learn more information at sweet-temptations.com.

