Telestroke services at Spectrum Health

To coincide with World Stroke Day, which is this Friday, Spectrum Health is working hard to spread awareness about its stroke services and how it can provide high-quality care and expertise to stroke patients throughout West Michigan.

Dr. Nabil Wees, a vascular neurologist at Spectrum Health Butterworth, explains how their telestroke services are helping patients across West Michigan.

Telestroke services started just before COVID hit and are now offered at all of Spectrum Health's regional hospitals in West Michigan. Patients show up at the hospital with stroke symptoms, connect with a stroke-trained nurse, determine the severity of the stroke, then provide high-quality care by a stroke physician.

After the initial consult, serious cases are transferred to the BW, a comprehensive stroke center run by Spectrum Health. Less serious cases get a detailed exam and can stay at their local hospital. All patients then follow up with a stroke physician- in person or virtually- after treatment.

If you or someone you know may be suffering from a stroke, look for the following signs:

B alance – loss of balance

E yes – loss of or blurry vision

F ace – face drooping

A rm – arm weakness

S peech – speech difficulty

T ime – time to call 911

For more information about strokes, download the Spectrum Health stroke guide at spectrumhealth.org/strokestrong.