Teen CHARGE: Empowering West Michigan Youth to Make a Difference

Wedgewood Christian Services is empowering young people across West Michigan through its dynamic youth leadership program, Teen CHARGE. By giving teens a voice and a platform, the program is cultivating a new generation of community leaders.

Teen CHARGE is a teen leadership board for young people aged 12-18. Members meet twice a month to dive into important topics like mental health, relationships, and substance use prevention. They use this knowledge to make a tangible impact on the community through service projects and social media campaigns. The program is a core part of Wedgewood’s Positive Youth Development (PYD) initiatives, which focus on providing teens with the skills and support they need to thrive.

Beyond its regular meetings, Teen CHARGE also offers an "On-Tour" program. This free, short-term service brings leadership training directly to local schools and organizations. Students learn how to identify their community’s needs and plan their own service projects, taking charge of positive change right where they live.

Wedgewood Christian Services encourages all interested teens to apply for the upcoming school year. The program is an excellent way to develop leadership skills, connect with peers, and contribute to the well-being of the community.

For more information or to apply, visit the official Teen CHARGE website at teencharge.org. If you would like to have the Teen CHARGE On-Tour program visit your school or group, you can contact Gina Boscarino at gboscarino@wedgwood.org.