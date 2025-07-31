Tee off at Swing365

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Golfing any time, any way. That's the provision Swing365 provides, a new, 24-hour self-served membership-based golf simulator.

Completely self-service, Swing 365 encourages golfers of any skill level to sneak in a round of golf, whether it be a way to beat the heat or chill outside, or work on your individual game.

They use Full Swing technology, which is the same tech used by the PGA. Golf is a statistics game, and using those numbers allow for not only the statistics to be visible during a round of golf, but they also carry with the player.

A basic level membership to Swing 365's services is $125 a month, and that includes however many rounds you desire within a month. Each user may utilize one of the private bays for 90 minute sessions and bring their own outside food and beverages inside.

Guests are welcome to attend alongside a Swing 365 member for an additional $25. If a guest decides to pursue a membership with Swing 365, a referral bonus towards membership credit for the following year will be applied.

There's a lot to explore here with Swing 365 - Todd got to visit the new place, speaking with owner and operator Cade Kontny to learn more!

Visit swing365golf.com to learn more or sign up for a membership.

