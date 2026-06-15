Teamwork makes the dream work: Thought Design

Thought Design in Rockford brings teamwork and leadership to the forefront to help adults learn how to strengthen teams and build leaders in the workforce. Through their methodology of behavior and pattern recognition to better understand why your colleague thinks or works the way they do, Thought Design's model isn't intended to disparage work styles, but used as a tool in improving how teams communicate, make decisions, and work under pressure with their individual strengths.

One of Thought Design's models of team building is through cooking. Lead by Chef Bodhi, these cooking classes go beyond the forced participation of a typical team outing and engages all five senses to come together and create something worth working towards. And yes, participants can eat their creations once complete!

The Morning Mix team headed to Thought Design's kitchen and made ravioli and antipasto salad under Chef Bodhi's instruction. Watch the video above to learn more about Thought Design and how you and your team can participate in a cooking class!

Thought Design is located at 10 East Bridge St NE in Rockford.

FRESH EGG PASTA

Serves 8

Ingredients:



800 g 00 flour

1 tsp salt

8 whole Eggs

Preparation Steps:



On a well-floured surface place flour and add salt. Combine well (directly on the countertop). Form a well in the center. Be sure to leave flour at the bottom of the well. Add your eggs, and beat with a fork. Slowly start to incorporate flour from the sides. Once the eggs are well covered you can then begin to mix all the flour and combine for 5-10 minutes. Form into a ball. Wrap in plastic. Let rest for 30 minutes. Roll out dough sheets using pasta machine. Cut into your desired pasta. Drop in salted boiling water and boil for about 3 to 5 minutes.

Notes Teachable Moments:



Pasta is always going to be 100 grams of flour per 1 egg per person.

00 flour makes a better product, but all purpose is better than boxed pasta.

RAVOLI FILLING

Serves 8

Ingredients:



30 oz Ricotta, Well Drained

24 oz Spinach, Fresh

1 Cup Parmigiano Reggiano, Finely Grated

2 Egg

2 Tsp Nutmeg

TT S&P

Cheesecloth

Preparation Steps:



Prepare Spinach: Wilt fresh spinach in a pan with olive oil or a splash of water until soft. Squeeze. Dry: This is the most critical step; use a cheesecloth to squeeze out every drop of moisture. Combine: Finely chop the dry spinach and mix with ricotta, parmesan, egg, and seasonings. Chill: Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to firm up before filling the pasta.

FOCACCIA GENOVESE

Serves 8

Ingredients:



600g 00 Flour

400ml Water, Luke Warm

2 Tsp Yeast, Active Dry

1/4 Extra-Virgin Olive Oil , For the Dough

1 Tsp Honey

2 Tsp Sea Salt, Fine

1 Tbsp Thyme

1 Tbsp Rosemary, Coarsely Chopped

1/4 Cup Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, Finish

TT Flaky Sea Salt, Finish

Preparation Steps:



Mix and Knead: Dissolve yeast and honey in warm water. Mix in flour, salt, and olive oil. Knead for 5–10 minutes until smooth and elastic. First Rise: Place dough in an oiled bowl. Cover with a damp cloth. Place in an oven with the light on but no other heat. Let rise for 30-60 minutes. (If time allows, the longer the better). Shaping and Second Rise: Generously oil a 13X18 baking sheet. Gently stretch dough to the corners of the pan. Cover and let rise again for 30–60 minutes. The Dimpling & Brine: Press your fingertips firmly into the dough to create deep "holes". Authentic Trick: Mix 2 tbsp water with 2 tbsp olive oil and a pinch of salt to create a brine. Pour this mixture over the dough so it pools in the dimples. Bake: Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Bake for 20–25 minutes until deep golden brown. Brush with more olive oil immediately after removing from the oven.

MARINARA

Serves 8

Ingredients:



2 Can (28 oz) Tomatoes Whole Peeled San Marzano Tomatoes (D.O.P. certified)

10 Cloves Garlic Smashed and Coarsely Chopped

½ Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Tbsp Dried Oregano

TT Sea Salt

2 Tsp Red Pepper Flakes

½ Cup Pasta Water

TT Fresh Basil

Garnish

Preparation Steps:



Crush Tomatoes: Pour the tomatoes into a bowl and crush them by hand or with a fork for a rustic texture. Sauté Garlic: Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant and just beginning to turn golden (do not let it brown or it will turn bitter). Simmer: Carefully add the crushed tomatoes and their juices to the pan. Add salt, dried oregano and the red pepper flakes. Simmer on medium-low for 12–15 minutes. Finish: Stir in the basil in the last 2 minutes of cooking to preserve their bright flavor. Adding 1/4 cup of starchy pasta water to the sauce right before tossing with pasta helps the sauce coat every strand perfectly.

ANTIPASTO SALAD

Serves 8

Ingredients:



1 Head Romaine lettuce, Chopped

1 Cup Cherry or Grape Tomatoes, Halved

1/4 Red Onion, Julienne

8 oz Genoa Salami, Cubed or sliced into bite-sized pieces

4 oz Pepperoni, Sliced into quarters or use rounds

8 oz Fresh Mozzarella Pearls

8 oz Provolone, Cubed

14 oz Artichoke Hearts Marinated and quartered

1/2 Cup Roasted Red Peppers Drained and chopped

1/2 Cup Green olives

1/2 Cup Kalamata Olives Pitted

1/2 Cup Pepperoncini Sliced

1/2 Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3 Tbsp Red Wine Vinegar

3 Cloves Garlic Minced

1 Tsp Dried Oregano

1 Tsp Dried Basil

TT S&P

Preparation Steps:



Prepare the Dressing: In a small bowl or jar, whisk together the olive oil, red wine vinegar, minced garlic, herbs, salt, and pepper until well combined. Assemble the Salad: In a large serving bowl, layer the chopped romaine lettuce. Top with the salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, tomatoes, and red onion. Drain Well. Ensure all jarred items (artichokes, peppers, olives) are thoroughly drained to prevent the salad from becoming watery. Add Marinated Items: Distribute the drained artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, olives, and pepperoncini over the fresh ingredients. Toss and Serve: Just before serving, drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss gently to coat all ingredients evenly. Garnish: Optionally, top with fresh basil ribbons or a sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese for extra flavor.

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