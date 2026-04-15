Teams That Care: John Ball Zoo presents the Wild Strides 5K

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Fox 17's 2026 initiative, "Teams That Care", showcasing how teamwork among local businesses and local organizations create change across West Michigan. Sponsored by Triangle Associates, this initiative is a growth from our Pay It Forward franchise.

As John Ball Zoo's Lantern Festival kicks off, the zoo is holding the Wild Strides 5K April 21 beginning at 5 P.M. Presented by Triangle and Wolverine Worldwide, participants run through the Zoo at twilight, but this isn't a typical 5K race! A kids half mile is included in the event, as well as inflatables, family activities, music, and more before the race, ensuring that all ages and abilities are included in the evening's festivities. The 5K itself can be walked or ran.

Race participants receive a t-shirt, medal, and ticket to the Lantern Festival to be used on a different night.

Registration is $50 for the 5K, or $20 for the kids half mile. All proceeds support conservation, care, and education programs at John Ball Zoo.

John Ball Zoo's annual fund coordinator Megan Burkhart visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event.

Visit jbzoo.org for more information and to register.

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