Teams That Care: Disability Advocates of Kent County

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Fox 17's 2026 initiative, "Teams That Care", showcasing how teamwork among local businesses and local organizations create change across West Michigan. Sponsored by Triangle Associates, this initiative is a growth from our Pay It Forward franchise. This month, we are recognizing Disability Advocates of Kent County.

Disability Advocates of Kent County work alongside people with disabilities as they live their lives with support and resources, working to make the community more inclusive and accessible for all - including going beyond ADA compliance.

The organization is hosting their "Absolutely Accessible West Michigan" event on Thursday, May 14 from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. The event is a day-long workshop with a keynote presentation from the Institute for Human Centered Design executive director Valerie Fletcher and lunch. The day will also feature breakout sessions on architecture, community planning, residential design, and real estate, all focusing on how accessibility and environment intersect. Members of the community are invited to attend.

Event tickets range from $25 to $50, depending on whether or not technical workshops are included. Sponsorship opportunities are available as well.

Absolutely Accessible West Michigan will be held at DeVos Place.

Visit dakc.us for more information.

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