Teams That Care: AYA Youth Collective

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Fox 17 is launching a new initiative in 2026, "Teams That Care", showcasing how teamwork among local businesses and local organizations create change across West Michigan. Sponsored by Triangle Associates, this initiative is a growth from our Pay It Forward franchise.

Our first organization we are highlighting for "Teams That Care" is AYA Youth Collective in Grand Rapids.

AYA stands for "As You Are", committing to providing support for youth homelessness in West Michigan and welcoming every child as they are amid the complex and multifaceted situation housing insecurity brings.

The organization's annual "non-gala gala", "Coming Home", features the accomplishments their residents have achieved during the year. The gala will be hosted at Silva's Big Room on March 26. A lunch event and dinner event will be featured from 11:30 A.M. to 1 P.M. or 6 P.M. to 8:30 P.M., and attendees will learn more about the awareness of youth homelessness and fundraise to continue the work AYA Youth provides.

A virtual auction will also be available for those looking to support, and will open March 16 and close March 27.

Tickets for Coming Home are on sale now at ayayouth.org/coming-home, and sponsorships are still available.

AYA Youth Collective Director of Advancement Dr. Sommer Jabbar-Pearson and Director of Housing Charles Sanders visited the Morning Mix to share more.

