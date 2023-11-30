Tastefull Vegan provides dairy-free and allergy-friendly treats all year long

November is Gluten-Free Diet Awareness Month, and there are a handful of local entrepreneurs in Michigan dedicated to providing great options for those with allergies, aversions, or someone making different dietary choices.

One of those options is Tastefull Vegan, which specializes in making frozen desserts that are not only gluten-free but vegan too. All of the treats Tastefull Vegan creates are egg-free, dairy-free, nut-free, soy-free, and refined sugar-free.

Tastefull Vegan Frozen Desserts is located at 2265 Porter St SW in Wyoming.

Take a look at their menu or learn more at tastefullvegan.com or call (616) 320-4763.