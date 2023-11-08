Watch Now
Taste the Local Difference releases holiday gift guide featuring Michigan businesses

Posted at 11:51 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 11:51:53-05

'Tis the season of lots of eating, celebrating with family and friends, and trying to find the perfect gifts for those you love. A great way to do that is with Michigan-made products and locally grown food, and Taste The Local Difference is here to help with their annual holiday guide.

Taste the Local Difference is dedicated to connecting consumers to Michigan food businesses. Their guide features a searchable directory, allowing users to find the perfect gifts for their friends and family this year and support small Michigan businesses at the same time.

Learn more and see a complete gift guide at michiganlocalgiftguide.com.

