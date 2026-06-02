Taste Test Tuesday: Marro

They say that consuming bone broth is good medicine for those feeling under the weather or recovering from a workout. Marro is a first-of-its-kind, ready-to-drink bone broth that is meant to be enjoyed while cold.

Packed with 12 grams of protein, electrolytes, and amino acids, these sparkling beverages provide the broth benefits without additional sugar. They retail for $17.99 a pack and can be purchased on Amazon.

Watch the video above to see Todd and Michelle's sample the drink in today's Taste Test Tuesday.

Visit drinkmarro.com for more information.

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