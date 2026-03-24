Taste Test Tuesday: Dirt Cake ice cream

Hudsonville Ice Cream has a new product hitting shelves this spring and summer, and it puts a spin on a beloved dessert...just in ice cream form!

Dirt Cake ice cream is exactly what you would expect from the classic "Dirt And Worms" dessert. The ice cream has chocolate and vanilla pudding flavors with chocolate cookies mixed in. And don't worry, the ice cream version has gummy worms from Albanese World's Best, which remain chewy even after being frozen!

Dirt Cake ice cream is available on store shelves across West Michigan and online.

Hudsonville sent us a sample of the ice cream to try out! Watch the video above to see Todd and Michelle's try out the new treat in today's Taste Test Tuesday.

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