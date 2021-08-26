Taste of the Town: Twine Urban Winery

Twine Urban Winery is breaking barriers in the world of winemaking and flavor.

Twine is owned by Nicole Triplett, the first African American female winemaker in the state of Michigan. Through her business, she's building strong relationships with distributors and consumers while establishing long-term success in the wine industry.

After visiting wineries throughout viniculture areas in the region, an interest in the wine industry began to grow and the journey to becoming a winemaker began. Realizing that the industry is traditional in ways of gender and custom, Nicole Roché saw this as an opportunity to create new traditions for her culture and build upon the footprints of the women before her.

In 2019 The Roché Collection was born. Producing premium luxury wine grown in Michigan. The brand pays homage to old-style wine while making room for fun and fruit-forward blends, shaking up the industry.

Their wines are curated with taste in mind foremost with the mission for drinkers to enjoy relaxing everyday moments with wines that are also equally worthy to celebrate success and glamour.

Twine Urban Winery is located at 1319 Portage Street in Kalamazoo.

Learn more at therochecollection.com.

