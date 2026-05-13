Taste of the Town: Trust Restaurant

Trust Restaurant is Grand Rapids' new quiet-luxury, fine-dining experience with seven courses in an intimate environment. With a menu that rotates each month, items are rooted in New American soul food with a combination of cultural storytelling and contemporary technique.

Guests can participate in The Trust Experience, immersing themselves in the seven courses from the curated menu, or participate in the Chef's Table for a culinary experience provided by Executive Chef Trimell Hawkins. Typical Trust Experiences last two to two and a half hours.

Trust Restaurant is open for walk-ins only on Sundays from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. They are reservation-only on Thursdays through Saturdays from 4 to 10 P.M.

Michelle visited the restaurant to learn more about the uniqueness of Trust Restaurant!

Visit trustrestaurantgr.com for more information and to book a reservation. You can also follow them on Facebook.

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