Taste of the Town: The Southerner

Most of us instantly know what food does for our mouth, nose, or stomach, but what about our brain? Like a good song, food can conjure up strong memories and emotions.

At The Southerner in Saugatuck, executive chef and owner Matthew Milar has strong memories and connections with the food he serves.

The Southerner strives to tell the story of many families with roots in the American South through their meals. Back in the 1950s, many Appalachian families moved to Michigan to seek work in the auto industry. Along with moving their families, they brought their recipes of home cooking with them.

Milar says cooking is a serious business in the South, and the traditional flavor resides within the relocated sons and daughters that now call Michigan home. He hopes to keep that tradition alive for generations to come.

The Southerner is located at 880 Holland Street.

To look at their menu, visit thesouthernermi.com.