Taste of the Town: The origins and history of Founders KBS

The brewmasters at Founders are introducing another flavor of their massively popular line of KBS Beers: Chocolate-Covered Cherry.

KBS was created with the brewers at Founders taking a risk on something they've never done before. They created KBS, then let the beer sit in barrels for a year not knowing how the flavor would turn out. While the flavor wasn't the taste many beer fanatics know and love today, Founders knew they had created a special flavor to be perfected.

KBS is a big imperial stout brewed with a massive amount of coffee and chocolate and then bourbon barrel-aged to perfection. It's incredibly silky and full-bodied with notes of vanilla, cocoa, roasted coffee, and charred oak.

