Taste of the Town: The Jazzy Rose

Grand Rapids' new restaurant, The Jazzy Rose, combines jazz, drinks, and dining together in an ambient environment right in the heart of downtown. Their menu items draw influence from jazz locals such as New Orleans and Chicago, but their menu also features a unique spin on their beverages: The Jazzy Rose does not serve alcohol.

These non-alcoholic beverages, called "elixers", are crafted with natural botanicals called adaptogens, such as herbs and roots. The elixers work with the body to provide a sense of relaxation without the effects of alcohol.

The Jazzy Rose is open Tuesday through Saturday and serves lunch from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M., with dinner served from 4 to 9 P.M. Todd had the opportunity to visit the lounge to learn more, speaking with creative director and general manager Jessie Kaja.

Visit thejazzyrose.com to learn more. They are located at 44 Ionia Ave SW Ste 3.

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