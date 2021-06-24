Taste of the Town: The Forager

Before US 131 about two miles away there was a road that shot up through Montcalm County and a quaint town called Howard City. A hotel where many laid their head waiting for a train, is now a place where people can fill their bellies with bold, Great Lakes Regional cuisine.

In today's Taste of the Town, hop aboard The Forager and learn about the history behind this American dining establishment.

The Forager is built on a site that was once named "one of the finest in the state." The historic brick building situated on the most prominent intersection in town was once called Coburn's Exchange, and later the Golden Hotel.

Almost 150 years later, many things have changed in this rural community, and much of the original population has moved away from Howard City. The Forager rejuvenated and revitalized this landmark and this town by creating a ‘buzz’ with the opening of their restaurant on this historic site.

Three long-time friends are working to build a legacy in the town of Howard City with The Forager by serving quality meals like fish, chicken, sandwiches, and much more.

The Forager is located at 101 East Edgerton Street in Howard City.

Look at their full menu and learn more at the-forager.com.