Taste of the Town: The Commons

Everyone has that one comfort food they bite into and are instantly transported to the good memories of the past. Whether it was meatloaf like mom used to make, Salisbury steak, goulash, or even the classic mac and cheese, The Commons is the place to go to relive those flavorful memories.

The Commons is the place to be for throw-back American dining with a retro twist where people go to dine, drink, and socialize. The restaurant has a 70s themed ambiance with modern flare.

Their menu features dishes assembled from the freshest ingredients, sure to bring bold and nostalgic flavors to people's tastebuds.

The Commons is located at 547 Cherry Street Southeast, Suite C in Grand Rapids.

Check out their menu at commons-gr.online or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Taste of the Town is made possible by Berger Chevrolet.