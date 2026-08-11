Taste of the Town: Thai Landing

Hudsonville has opened the doors on its newest Thai restaurant, Thai Landing.

Thai Landing was born out of love from owner Sawalee Taylor, a Thailand native who has been in the restaurant business for many years, where to her, a restaurant isn't just a place to dine - it is a place of community, connection, and compassion.

The restaurant's menu include vegetable and egg rolls, rice and won ton soups, pad thai, and more. There also serve gluten-free options.

Sawalee visited the Morning Mix with several prepared dishes to share more about her journey to opening the restaurant! Thai Landing is located at 3830 32nd Ave.

Visit thailandingmi.com for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok