Taste of the Town: Sweetgrass Moon Cafe

Located near Gun Lake Casino, Sweetgrass Moon Cafe brings Indigenous culture and community connection together, providing coffee and baked goods to guests who step through their doors. With a menu inspired from the Three Sisters crops of corn, beans, and squash, a rotating seasonal menu will be available as the year progresses.

Sweetgrass Moon Cafe is open 6 A.M. to 8 P.M. Monday through Friday and 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. on Saturday and Sunday.

Watch the video above to see Michelle and photojournalist Jeff Blakeman's visit to the cafe!

Visit sweetgrassmooncafe.com for more information.

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