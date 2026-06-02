Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Taste of the Town: Sweetgrass Moon Cafe

They are located at 1148 129th Ave in Shelbyville
Taste of the Town: Sweetgrass Moon Cafe
Posted

Located near Gun Lake Casino, Sweetgrass Moon Cafe brings Indigenous culture and community connection together, providing coffee and baked goods to guests who step through their doors. With a menu inspired from the Three Sisters crops of corn, beans, and squash, a rotating seasonal menu will be available as the year progresses.

Sweetgrass Moon Cafe is open 6 A.M. to 8 P.M. Monday through Friday and 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. on Saturday and Sunday.

Watch the video above to see Michelle and photojournalist Jeff Blakeman's visit to the cafe!

Visit sweetgrassmooncafe.com for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Catch the Tigers on FOX 17