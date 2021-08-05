Taste of the Town: StrEATs Taco Kitchen

When it comes to tacos, StrEATs Taco Kitchen throws the traditional flavors out the window and combines ingredients from around the world inside a taco shell.

At StrEATs Taco Kitchen serves authentically inauthentic tacos from street corners across the globe. They identify themselves as a non-traditional street taco kitchen, not a Mexican restaurant.

From the Asian–inspired Korean Short Rib Taco, Seoulful, to the American Cheeseburger Taco, there’s sure to be a taco on the menu for everyone.

StrEATs Taco Kitchen also works hard to be a sustainable and eco-friendly business. The food is made using locally sourced produce and the meat is 100 percent free of hormones, steroids, and antibiotics. They've designed an eco-friendly space, and the food is served in sustainable containers that are good for the environment.

StrEATs Taco Kitchen is located at 14 South Elm Street in Zeeland.

To look at their menu, visit streatstacokitchen.com.

Taste of the Town is sponsored by Berger Chevrolet.