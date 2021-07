A couple of well-known local names can be found in one spot on the Plainfield Corridor, but it's in Kingma's Market where you'll find the newest addition to the food hot-spot, Sparrows Cafe.

Sparrows Coffee has an additional location at 1035 Wealthy St. SE.

To learn more or shop their line of coffees, visit drinksparrows.com. Keep up to date with them on Facebook and Instagram.

Taste of the Town is sponsored by Berger Chevrolet.