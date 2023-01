Waffles and cocktails may sound like two things that don't fit together, but that's the point of a restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids. Social Misfits serves waffles, cocktails, and coffee, and is a place where standing out a bit fits right in for all who want to visit.

Todd went down to the restaurant to take a look at the weird and delicious food combos they offer.

Social Misfits is located at 43 Fulton Street in Grand Rapids.

Learn more at thesocialmisfits.com.