Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Taste of the Town: Salt of the Earth

Videos
Taste of the Town: Salt of the Earth
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 10:34:12-04

No need to be in a buzzing metropolis to find amazing food and wine, sometimes a road trip is in order! Travel a short distance to Fennville to check out Salt of the Earth.

Salt of the Earth is an authentic Midwest American rustic food experience. Their dishes are made with fresh seasonal, local, and sustainable ingredients, made from scratch, and prepared in a simple fashion.

Salt of the Earth is located at 114 East Main Street in Fennville.

Check out their menu at saltoftheearthfennville.com.

Taste of the Town is made possible by Berger Chevrolet.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time