Taste of the Town: Salt of the Earth

No need to be in a buzzing metropolis to find amazing food and wine, sometimes a road trip is in order! Travel a short distance to Fennville to check out Salt of the Earth.

Salt of the Earth is an authentic Midwest American rustic food experience. Their dishes are made with fresh seasonal, local, and sustainable ingredients, made from scratch, and prepared in a simple fashion.

Salt of the Earth is located at 114 East Main Street in Fennville.

Check out their menu at saltoftheearthfennville.com.

