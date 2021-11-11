Watch
Taste of the Town: Poke Toki

Posted at 11:46 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 11:46:19-05

Combine everything you love about sushi, but in bowl form! Pick and choose your ingredients and watch your food be made in front of you at Poke Toki.

Poke Toki specializes in different influences of Korean, Japanese, and Hawaiian style Poke bowls. Poke (POKE-KAY) bowls are a Hawaiian staple that features raw, diced, marinated fish traditionally tossed with rice, vegetables, and variety of sauces.

Poke Toki put their own spin on the dish with these Asian influenses, creating a healthy dish full of flavor!

Poke Toki has two area locations:

  • 5150 Northland Dr NE
    Grand Rapids, MI 49525
    (616) 729 4414
  • 4750 Cascade Rd SE
    Grand Rapids, MI 49546
    (616) 729-7898

To learn more and to look at their menu, visit poketoki.com.

