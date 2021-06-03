Watch
Taste of the Town: Osgood Brewing

Posted at 12:38 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 12:46:42-04

In the quaint downtown area of Grandville is a quaint microbrewery with bold, delicious beers and a menu to match.

Osgood Brewing truly is a place for the whole family. They are a craft brewery all about style, creativity, diversity, quality, and flavor. Grab a pint, battle it out on vintage video games, and enjoy good company.

Osgood Brewing is located at 4501 Chicago Drive Southwest in Grandville.

Check out their menu at osgoodbrewing.com.

