Taste of the Town: Nonna's The Trattoria

Want the taste of Italy without the expensive plane tickets? Nonna's The Trattoria serves up some of the best Italian dishes in West Michigan, made from scratch by talented chefs.

Trattoria's breakfast and lunch menu feature hearty favorites as well as lighter options. Their dinner menu features traditional Italian favorites like pasta, meats, and seafood with a decided European bent. All meals are served alongside a great selection of European wines and complemented by daily desserts.

Nonna's is located at 584 Ada Drive SE in Ada.

Check out their full menu at eatwithnonna.com.