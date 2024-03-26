Watch Now
Taste of the Town: Mokaya

Posted at 11:31 AM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 11:31:30-04

Art and chocolate become one when stepping insideMokaya, located on Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids.

Mokaya is an artisan chocolate and confections boutique where they make all products in-house, by hand, and in small batches with fresh ingredients. No preservatives or artificial flavors are used; Mokaya uses couverture from U.S. and European companies that source cacao ethically and sustainably.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix took a step inside the chocolate shop to get a behind-the-scenes look at how the chocolate is made, and the story behind the shop's creations in Taste of the Town.

