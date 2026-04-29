Taste of the Town: Mizizi

Food is a means of cultural connection, storytelling, and interaction. Kirel Shaw knows all too well the impact of that, bringing his over 15 years of industry experience to bring Mizizi to a brick-and-mortar location in addition to his food truck.

Chef Shaw hasn't had a traditional culinary education journey - he has studied under the chefs throughout the greater Grand Rapids area, emphasizing native African American history and cuisine. Mizizi offers a blend of Latin American and East African street food, and the storefront is located at 1539 Plainfield Ave in Grand Rapids.

While a physical location for Mizizi is a major step in Chef Shaw's career, the business that once began as a food truck was lost to a fire. A GoFundMe has been started to support Chef Shaw as he recovers from the loss of his food truck, ensuring that Mizizi can continue to visit the community outside of the Plainfield Avenue location.

Michelle visited the restaurant to learn more about Chef Shaw's career growth and community impact.

Visit streetchefshaw.online to learn more.

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