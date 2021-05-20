Taste of the Town: Max’s South Seas Hideaway

Ever want to get away to a tropical space, sipping on a Mai Tai, and enjoying some great food? There's no need to get a plane ticket, just head to downtown Grand Rapids to Max's South Seas Hideaway.

Experience a unique, world-class immersive experience in a three-story urban oasis. The two-story dining and drinking experience transports guests to a distant tropical paradise bathed in perpetual twilight, with the third floor featuring a boutique filled with tiki-themed memorabilia.

Max's South Seas Hideaway is located at 58 Ionia Avenue Southwest in Grand Rapids.

Check out their menu at maxstiki.com.