Taste of the Town: Max’s South Seas Hideaway
Posted at 11:28 AM, May 20, 2021
Ever want to get away to a tropical space, sipping on a Mai Tai, and enjoying some great food? There's no need to get a plane ticket, just head to downtown Grand Rapids to Max's South Seas Hideaway.

Experience a unique, world-class immersive experience in a three-story urban oasis. The two-story dining and drinking experience transports guests to a distant tropical paradise bathed in perpetual twilight, with the third floor featuring a boutique filled with tiki-themed memorabilia.

Max's South Seas Hideaway is located at 58 Ionia Avenue Southwest in Grand Rapids.

Check out their menu at maxstiki.com.

