Taste of the Town: Lucy's

When food is made from scratch, the tastebuds are in for a real treat. Lucy's on Plainfield has unique, rich food, and a fun drink menu that comes with a long history.

Located in the Creston neighborhood, Lucy's Café is the perfect best place for breakfast, lunch, coffee, and a bakery with plenty of vegetarian and vegan options.

It all started in 1958 when owner Sy VanderKooy took a big leap in purchasing the building that's now known as Lucy's Café. Back then, a portion of the cafe was called Daane's Food Market. Then in 1963, he purchased the adjacent lot and expanded the building into what is now the Aisle Nine Kitchen + Event space.

He and his brother-in-law ran Daane's Market until the early 70's when he leased to Damico Foods, but he continued to own the building until his death in 2009.

In 2016, his children Jan VanderKooy, Brian VanderKooy, and Sue Despres completely renovated the building and now run it as Lucy's Café and Aisle Nine Kitchen and Events.

Lucy's Cafe is located at 1747 Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Check them out online at lucyscafegr.com to scan the menu.

