Taste of the Town: IRIE Kitchen

When it's impossible to hop on a plane to have an island getaway, eating island cuisine is the next best thing. Get a taste of the Caribbean by heading to IRIE Kitchen in Kalamazoo.

IRIE Kitchen launched in 2016 to create conversations around the island way of life. From impactful flavors of Caribbean dishes to the island sustainability of resources, IRIE offers an experience not offered anywhere else in West Michigan.

IRIE Kitchen is located at 6630 Kalamazoo Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Check out their menu online at irie.kitchen.

Taste of the Town is sponsored by Berger Chevrolet.