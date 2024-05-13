Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Taste of the Town: Founder's Brewing Company

Posted at 11:36 AM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 11:36:04-04

For those who live in Grand Rapids, Founders Brewing Company needs no introduction. But for those who haven't been there in a while, it's time to revisit this popular tap room because the company just invested $1 million in renovations.

The build includes a brand new state-of-the-art kitchen, bringing new menu items to the tap room's growing selection of food offerings.

Michelle Dunaway and photojournalist Eric Florence took a tour of the new facility, and got to talk with one of the artists who helped design the new space.

To learn more about the artist, Arien, follow him on Instagram @arienmarley.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book