Taste of the Town: Founder's Brewing Company

For those who live in Grand Rapids, Founders Brewing Company needs no introduction. But for those who haven't been there in a while, it's time to revisit this popular tap room because the company just invested $1 million in renovations.

The build includes a brand new state-of-the-art kitchen, bringing new menu items to the tap room's growing selection of food offerings.

Michelle Dunaway and photojournalist Eric Florence took a tour of the new facility, and got to talk with one of the artists who helped design the new space.

To learn more about the artist, Arien, follow him on Instagram @arienmarley.