Taste of the Town: Flat River Brewing Company

Taste of the Town: Flat River Brewing Co.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Jun 10, 2021
Grand Rapids might be known as Beer City USA, but just a bit north there's a place in Greenville that's getting some major accolades by craft beer and wine lovers, Flat River Brewing.

Founded by four friends who love great beer, Flat River Brewing Company is their dream. Two couples got together and created an environment that people would love; comfy, cozy, and friendly with good beer and food.

Flat River Brewing Company is located at 300 W. Greenville West Drive.

Learn more and look at their menu by visiting flatriverbrewingco.com.

