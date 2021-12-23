Watch
Taste of the Town: Danzón Kitchen

Posted at 12:03 PM, Dec 23, 2021
A big part of traveling is experiencing the food, which was a big inspiration behind Danzón Kitchen, a local restaurant that focuses on Cuban and Latin flare.

One of the owners has a mother who lives in Mexico City, so many of their dishes' ingredients come from the motherland of Mexico.

Danzón is a vibrant Uptown Grand Rapids bar & restaurant offering a variety of Authentic Latin cuisine from over a dozen countries. Their menu and cocktails reflect the richness and variety of all Latin America & Spain, from the classics to the modern.

Their location features an open patio and beautiful in-dining space offering the best Latin atmosphere and soundtrack from brunch to late night.

Danzón Kitchen is located at 1 Carlton Avenue Southeast, Suite A, in Grand Rapids.

Be sure to check out their menu and hours of operation here.

