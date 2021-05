Back in the good old days, homemade root beers would be drunk out of a frosty glass mug and gourmet hot dogs were easy to find. At Cook's Drive-In, it's like those days have never left!

Cook's Drive-In has been going strong for over 75 years, featuring over 20 hot dog choices, homemade root beer, hand-dipped malts, shakes, cones, Italian sodas, and more.

Cook's Drive-In is located at 6874 Hammond Avenue Southeast in the Dutton/Caledonia Area.

To learn more, check them out on Facebook.