Taste of the Town: Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

When it comes to seafood, there are few things better than visiting a coastal town and ordering up some of the freshest fish, clams, and oysters. In Michigan, get a taste of the coast by paying a visit to the Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen in East Grand Rapids.

Carolina Lowcounty Kitchen is the brainchild of three local restauranteurs, Brienne Postema, Mike Wagner, and Tom Pugh. The Three Amigos wanted to start a concept in Grand Rapids that hasn't been done before, so they found some southern-style Lowcountry recipes and felt it would be popular in the area.

Lowcountry is Southern fare from the coastal regions of South Carolina and Georgia with influences from other southern areas, such as New Orleans.

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen was born out of a love of oysters, fresh fish, and laid-back foods of the South Carolina coast. The menu highlights include raw and grilled oysters, shrimp, gumbo, salads, burgers, sweet tea grilled and butternut fried variety chicken, and pork chops while adding a little Michigan flare.

Carolina also has a full-service bar with draught and bottled beer, wine, and spirits with an emphasis on craft cocktails, communal punches, wine, and ice cream drinks.

Carolina Low Country Kitchen is located at 2213 Wealthy Street in East Grand Rapids.

Find hours and check out their menu at carolinalck.com.

Taste of the Town is sponsored by Berger Chevrolet.