Taste of the Town: Brown Butter Crêperie and Café

Posted at 11:11 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 11:11:26-04

Get a taste of France through delicious crepes at the Brown Butter Crêperie in Grand Rapids.

Inside of Eastown’s historic Windmill building, experience a taste of France with their gourmet sweet and savory crêpes spun to perfection on steaming griddles as well as gourmet Belgian waffles.

Brown Butter Crêperie and Café began in 2015 as a food truck and continues to serve at farmer’s markets and special events around West Michigan.

Brown Butter Creperie and Cafe is located at 1436 Wealthy Street SE.

Take a look at their menu and learn more at brownbuttercrepes.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
