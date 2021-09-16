Taste of the Town: Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits

Restaurants that stand out among the rest put lots of creativity into their food and drinks. Just minutes from Kentwood shopping and the airport is one of the coolest places that your taste buds will thank you for visiting, Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits.

Broad Leaf prides itself on being a modern American craft brewery & distillery. Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits focuses on flavor exploration for food, beer & spirits, building community, and finding the connections between industry and the natural environment.

Broad Leaf Brewery and Spirits is located at 2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd SE.

Take a look at their menu or learn more about their restaurant by visiting broadleafbeer.com or call (616) 803-0602.

Taste of the Town is sponsored by Berger Chevrolet.