Taste of the Town: Adobo Boy

Adobo is a process of soaking meat in a stock or sauce with a variety of seasonings to help enhance the flavor. While originating in Spain and Portugal, it is a popular cooking method used in the Philippines with vinegar and soy sauce and is the country's unofficial national dish.

In West Michigan, that Filipino flavor is brought to 4492 Plainfield Avenue, where Adobo Boy restaurant provides in-house, scratch-made cuisine that reflect the diversity that makes up the Philippine Islands, which are comprised of over 7,000 islands in the archipelago and take their cuisine influence from other cultures across the globe.

Adobo Boy is owned by the husband-and-wife team of Ace and Jackie Marasigan, reflecting on their family's heritage and history. Originally operating as a food truck in 2025, the family opened the brick-and-mortar location in December 2025. Adobo Boy offers a rotating menu every two weeks, a special Saturday brunch menu, and lunch and dinners with Kamayan Feasts and chef's table options available by reservation only.

Adobo Boy is open Tuesday through Saturday with lunch served from 11:30 A.M. to 2 P.M. and dinner served from 5:30 to 8 P.M. Saturday brunch is served between 10 A.M. and 2 P.M.

The Morning Mix team had the honor of visiting the storefront and experiencing the hospitality from Ace and Jackie, while learning more about culture and connection through cuisine!

Visit adoboboygr.com for more information and to book a reservation. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

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