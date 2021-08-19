Taste of the Town: 600 Kitchen & Bar

Inside The Foundry in Kalamazoo is a restaurant that prides itself on serving farm-to-table meals, sourcing many of its ingredients from local Michigan farmers.

Located in downtown Kalamazoo's Rivers Edge Neighborhood, 600 Kitchen & Bar features a diverse menu, full bar, and vibrant staff.

600 Kitchen and Bar is located at 600 E. Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo.

Learn more by calling (269) 443-2401 or take a look at their menu at 600kitchenandbar.com.

