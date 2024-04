Kingma’s Market has been serving the Grand Rapids community for 80 years. They’re known for their amazing meat and deli, bulk food, the huge beer and wine selection, and so many Michigan-made products.

On Saturday, April 20, everyone is invited to sample these delicious snacks and beverages from 20 different vendors at the Local Flavor Samplefest.

Samples will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's completely free to attend.

See a list of vendors and learn more at kingmasmarket.com.