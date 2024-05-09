Tanner's SPRK on the World helps people in need through acts of kindness

Tragedy can bring so much grief, trauma, and sadness. But some people will take a devastating situation and create hope, change, and happiness. One Michigan mother, her family, and her support system did just that when she lost her son Tanner to a car accident in 2021. Today, Tanner's SPRK on the World delivers acts of kindness to people who need it in the community.

Tanner's SPRK On The World has a mission to improve the quality of life for people in need by delivering acts of kindness. The non-profit chooses a few acts of kindness to complete each year, then collects donations to give to other organizations supporting their goals.

For 2024, Tanner's SPRK donated over $10,000 to sponsor a young man with his recovery program at Addition Treatment Services in Traverse City, as well as supported four bereaved siblings during their grief journey.

Learn more about what they do or how to help in their mission by visiting TannersSPRK.com.